Sukma Maoist Attack: Eight Security Personnel Killed, 21 Missing

A day after an encounter with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, eight security personnel were killed and around 21 security personnel are said to be missing.

On Sunday, the Director General of Chhattisgarh Police said “21 security personnel are missing and the number of deaths has increased to eight. Teams were sent to the encounter site again to retrieve the bodies and search for the missing people.”

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday and directed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG Kuldiep Singh to visit the encounter site. CM Baghel who was in Assam for the election campaign is returning to Chhattisgarh.

Eight security personnel, including two from the CRPF, were killed and more than 10 others were injured in an encounter with Maoists in Sukma district on Saturday.

Shah tweeted, “I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress. May injured recover soon.”