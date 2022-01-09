In A Suicide Pact Nizamabad Family Dies In Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A family of four who hailed from Telangana, allegedly died in a suicide pact in Vijayawada on Saturday. As per reports, the family had reportedly come on a pilgrimage on January 6th. They had taken accommodation in Kanyaka Parameshwari Choultry near the temple. While the mother and one son killed themselves by injecting heavy doses of insulin, the father and another son jumped into the river Krishna near Prakasam Barrage, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Pappula Suresh (56), Srilatha (54), Akhil (28), and Ashish (24). Suresh ran a medical store in Nizamabad and his wife Srilatha was a homemaker. One son Akhil leased a petrol filling station and the younger son Ashish was a B.Pharmacy student.

The police were informed by the choultry management about the incident and rushed to the place. Srilatha had apparently sent a voice message to her brother that they were ending their lives. The brother immediately called the choultry management who in turn alerted the police.

As per Assistant Commissioner of Police Hanumantha Rao, the bodies of the father and other son were fished out from the river and sent for post-mortem. According to a preliminary investigation by the police, financial troubles might have driven the family to this extreme step.

Also Read: AP Government Crackdown on Ganja Menace