Sudanese Citizen Caught Smuggling Gold at RGIA Hyderabad

A Sudanese woman was caught for trying to smuggle gold through the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Shamshabad on Wednesday. Hyderabad customs department officials arrested a woman traveller, who landed on flight EK524 from Dubai. On inspection, it was found that the lady was trying to smuggle gold paste hidden in her rectum. The gold, weighed about 272.98 grams and is believed to be worth Rs. 14,15,947. The custom officials has begun an investigation into this after seizing the gold.

In another incident that happened last week, the customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, had seized 11 lakh worth of cigarettes Seven passemgers were taken into custody for sneaking in banned substances.