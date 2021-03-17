Stones Pelted At MLA Danam Nagender Relative's Car In Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender Vijayakumar's relative Anil Kumar Kishan was attacked by thugs who pelted stones at him. Unidentified persons pelted stones at Anil Kumar Kishan, MLA Danam Vijaykumar daughter's father-in-law. He is said to have had a narrow escape.

The full details of the incident are here;

Anil Kishan, who was on his way home after a meeting, was attacked by some unidentified persons. His car windows were shattered after unidentified people threw stones at him. After fleeing the place, he called Danam Vijaykumar and told him about the incident.

This incident occurred in Jubilee Hills Road No. 15 where Anil Kishan resides. He was on his way home from Kalanjali via Jubilee Hills Police Station at around 10 pm on Monday night.

However, when he just crossed the Kalanjali showroom, unidentified persons pelted stones at his car from behind. He immediately became alert and escaped from them and reached home. He then called MLA Danam Nagender and told him about the incident that had happened.

SI Naidu's staff was on night duty and they rushed to the spot and carried out a search for the accused after MLA Danam Nagender informed the Jubilee Hills police about the incident.

Details were collected from the victim. Police said the car's mirrors were broken in the incident and CCTV footage was being collected. The case will be registered after legal advice on the incident. The police are trying to check whether he has any enemies. Police are investigating who was behind the incident.