Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) on Monday arrested two persons, Mohit Agarwal alias Myron Mohit (absconding) and a city-based businessman Manyam Kishore Reddy from a reputed pub in the upscale Jubilee Hills area in the city and seized 3 gms of cocaine from them. Their arrest was part of the investigation related to the Goa drug case involving Goan drug kingpin Edwin Nunes, who was arrested in November.

As per reports Mohit Agarwal alias Myron Mohit who is from Hyderabad, had moved to Mumbai and worked there as a waiter for ten years and is said into drug peddling and later became a DJ. Mohit is well known in Hyderabad pub circles and was in the city for the December 31st night celebrations

Mohit's wife is a starlet Neha Deshpande who worked both in Bollywood and Tollywood movies. Mohit owned an event management company called The Unscripted and has been organising events in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, and Bengaluru since 2014 and supplying DJs also. He is said to have contacts with 50 drug peddlers apart from Edwin, from whom he would source and sell cocaine.

On October 2 last year, NCB officials raided a Mumbai cruise ship where a drug party was held and arrested many people, including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Mohit was also on the same cruise at that time, but the authorities had to let him go as no drugs were found on and he had no connection with Aryan Khan.

Mohit's name came to light when Goa-based drug kin-pin Edwin was arrested and interrogated by H-New officials on November 5 last year. Since then he was hiding in Goa and Mumbai. A team led by H-New Inspector P. Rajesh was on the lookout for him. When the H-New team received information that Mohit had organized a huge event in Goa on December 31 where more than Rs.2 crores was spent, he escaped by the nick of time and came to Hyderabad. The. H-New team finally caught him at the F Club where they seized a gram of cocaine from him.

Ramgopalpet Police under whose jurisdiction Edwin’s case is registered has filed a petition in the court seeking Mohit’s custody for a week. They are also likely to probe whether Mohit's wife Neha Deshpande has any link in the drug racket.

Along with Mohit a reputed businessman named Manyam Kishore Reddy was also arrested. As per reports Kishore owns a construction firm, and met Edwin during a Goa visit. He has contacts with other drug peddlers and used to send drugs in travel buses to Hyderabad. Both of them are addicted to cocaine.

