Narsingi Stalker Scales Wall To Attack Woman Techie With Dagger For Rejecting Love

In a very shocking incident, a 29 year old techie was killed by a man. The incident took place at Laxmi Nagar Colony under Narsingi police station limits in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. The girl was stabbed by an alleged stalker who came to her apartment and attacked her with a dagger. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital.

According to the reports, the man was known to the woman for the last two years. The man proposed her and she had rejected his proposal.

The man was identified as Salman Shahrukh. He scaled up the wall of the apartment complex and entered the woman's flat and attacked her. He said that he wanted to talk to her. Then the woman went and at that time, he attacked her. Salman Shahrukh was working as a hair stylist in Hyderabad. Later, he was arrested by the police.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay visited the hospital to know about the condition of the woman.

Two days ago, a 25 year old woman was stabbed to death by a snatcher in North West Delhi.