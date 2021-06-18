MUMBAI: Late actor Sushant Sing Rajput's friend and ex-flatmate Sandeep Pithani, who was arrested from Hyderabad was given interim bail by a Mumbai court on Thursday so that he could attend his wedding which is to be held in Hyderabad.

It may be recollected that Pithani who is currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the NCB from Hyderabad on May 28 in the drug case linked to Rajput's death last year. Sandeep was caught by the police after he was traced to the city based on his new Instagram account which showed his location at AS Rao Nagar in the city. A Telugu boy, Sandeep also shared a picture of his fiancée in the new account, which eventually led to him being caught and taken to Mumbai for questioning by the NCB.

A special NDPS court granted interim bail to Siddharth Pithani for his wedding which is to be held on June 26. He was granted interim plea till July 2.

He was arrested on charges of allegedly procuring and helping the Bollywwod actor to get narcotics substances under section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act which deals with financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders, the NCB had said.

Following the actor's death on June 14 last year, the NCB began a probe into alleged drug use in the film industry based on WhatsApp chats. A 12,000-page charge-sheet where 33 people were named, including the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house help, Sandeep Pithani and several drug peddlers in the case was filed in March this year. Rhea and Showik and some other accused are currently out on bail.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14th, 2020 and his untimely death left fans and the entire B-town in a state of shock. Despite a short-lived career, he was remembered for his roles in several films like Byomkesh Baksh, Dil Bechara, MS Dhoni, Kedaranath, Chichore etc. Bollywood stars and fans posted heartfelt notes remembering Sushant on his death anniversary this year.

