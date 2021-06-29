Hyderabad: The Madhapur police have detained the founder of Srujana High School, his son, and an employee of IT firm HCL in connection with the death of a man who died in a tragic traffic accident on June 27 in the city. The deceased, named Umesh Kumar, a bar employee, died after a speeding Audi, driven by one of the accused, collided with the vehicle Kumar was travelling in.

The Cyberabad police department posted a video of the event on its Twitter account as a reminder to the general public to drive cautiously. Sujith Reddy, the son of Raghunandan Reddy, the owner of Srujuna High School, was apparently intoxicated when he drove the Audi. The collision happened at the Ikea signal, and the impact was so strong that the car was thrown into the air.

Umesh had pre-booked an Uber auto to return home when the mishap occurred. The driver of the auto made it out alive and is presently getting treatment. Following the collision, the police summoned Raghunandan Reddy for questioning based on the number plate of the Audi vehicle. According to a news source, the owner of Srujuna High School, together with his 20-year-old driver, came to see the officers and informed them that the driver was to blame.

The driver is also said to have confessed to the crime to the cops. The Cyberabad police, on the other hand, smelt a conspiracy and launched an inquiry. Sujith had gone to a private party with a buddy named Ashish. They discovered it at that point. Despite being severely intoxicated, the former left the party (near Ramky Towers) and drove the car.

Apart from Sujith and his buddy, Raghunandan has been charged by the police with attempting to conceal his son's crime under different sections of the Indian Penal Code. The cops have taken all three of them into custody.