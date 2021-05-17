CHITTOOR: A Village Volunteer and his brother were brutally attacked by the Opposition TDP cadre in Srikalahasthi rural mandal in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday evening. They have been shifted to Tirupati as their condition is said to be critical.

As per reports, Jayaprakash, a Village Volunteer working in Nimmarallapalle village in Mannavaram panchayat in the mandal, and his younger brother Venkatadri were attacked by local TDP leaders with knives.

According to Nagamma, the victims' mother, Venkatadri on behalf of the YSR Congress Party, was actively involved in party affairs in the last panchayat elections. He was instrumental in speaking to the locals to vote in favour of the YSRCP. As a result, the Telugu Desam Party vote bank was reduced from 600 to 120 and eventually the election results were in favour of the ruling party.

Bearing a grudge over this, the TDP activists who were waiting for an opportunity, tool along with them a few locals from the village and attacked the brothers with knives, stones and sticks on Sunday. Jayaprakash and his younger brother Venkatadri were severely injured in the attack. When the villagers heard their screams, they rushed to the spot. Seeing the villagers, the assailants fled from the spot.

The injured brothers were shifted to Srikalahasti Government Area Hospital. The doctors after examining them said that their condition was critical and recommended the family members to take them to Tirupati Ruia hospital for better treatment.

Srikalahasti Rural police have registered a case to this effect and are tracing the assailants who are currently absconding.