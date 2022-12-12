TIRUPATI: An unsuspecting man was duped by a fraudster woman, who took him to a lodge and decamped with 75 grams of gold, cash, and a mobile. The incident came to light recently after the victim filed a case at the Srikalahasthi police station after the incident took place on December 9.

According to reports, a woman befriended the man on a bus and took him to a lodge in Srikalahasthi in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. Later, she offered prasadam mixed with sedatives to him. After eating the prasadam, the man fell unconscious.

She took 75 grams of gold worth Rs 6 lakhs, twenty thousand cash a mobile from him and escaped. After regaining consciousness, he approached the 1st Town Police Station at Kalahasthi and filed a complaint. Police registered his complaint and are investigating the case with the help of CCTV footage taken from the lodge. As per the details, the woman seems to hail from Tamil Nadu, and the police are on the lookout for her. It is not known what transpired between them leading him to trust and follow her to a lodge.

Further details are awaited.

