Srikalahasthi: Debt-ridden Manager Behind Fincare Bank Robbery Bid

TIRUPATI: Police solved the robbery case of the Fincare Small Finance Bank on Big Mosque Road at Srikalahasti town in Tirupati district and the Bank manager cum appraiser Sravanthi who filed the complaint was the actual conspirator of the robbery.

Approximately 80 lakh worth of gold and 5 lakh cash were stolen on Thursday night by armed robbers from the bank when only two employees were working late to close pending accounts. The robbers as Sravanthi claimed had threatened the bank clerk to open the locker room and then decamped with 5 lakh cash and 80 lakh worth of gold ornaments, pledged by the customers.

DSP Viswanath and a team of police personnel rushed to the bank after getting information about the robbery. The police started an inquiry and suspected the role of the bank staff. Upon further investigation, they discovered that she had replaced the gold ornaments with fake ones. As the bank audit was due soon, Sravanthi panicked and planned a fake robbery bid with the help of three youth from Chennai. On Thursday night at 10:40 pm they stole 67 packets of gold and Rs 5 lakh cash. They also removed the hard disk from the CCTV systems. Sravanthi told the police that they had tied her hands and closed her mouth with her chunni and threatened her with knives and stolen the gold.

But upon further questioning, Sravanthi spilled the beans and confessed that it was a staged robbery and that had done it due to debts and other financial problems. Tirupati police are slated to arrest the three youth from Chennai and conduct a press meet on Monday.

Also Read: Kondapur: Woman Among 5 Arrested For Kidnap, Sexual Assault