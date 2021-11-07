Srikakulam: Suicide Case Comes To Light After Brother Receives Victim's Obscene Pictures

SRIKAKULAM: A tragic case of suicide by a woman had come to light recently in Regidi village of Amadalavalasa Mandal in Srikakulam District of Andhra Pradesh, after the brother of the victim had received obscene pictures of the woman on his phone, bringing to fore as to why she killed herself.

According to police, Rakoti Pagadalamma (19), of Kottachelikanivalasa village, committed suicide by hanging at her home on the 30th of October. Her parents apparently completed her last rites without knowing the actual cause of why she had taken this drastic step. After a while, the girl’s elder brother had received her pictures from one person named D. Harish, from the neighboring village of Rangarayapuram.

Based on the pictures her father Rakoti Rama Rao came to the understanding that his daughter was trapped into a sexual relationship with the person and was cheated, leading to her death. He lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the young man was the cause of his daughter's death. Based on this, the police started investigating the case.

It appears to be that the young woman, who thought she would be a disgrace to the family if her physical relation was exposed had committed suicide by hanging herself at home when no one was around. Pagadalamma's body was buried by her family members on the banks of the Nagavali river.

On Saturday, Srikakulam SC, ST Cell DSP K Balaraju, Palakonda CI Sankara Rao, Tahsildar B Satyam, and SI Sheikh Mohammad Ali had the body exhumed. Dr Venugopal of Rajam Social Hospital conducted a postmortem in the presence of officials. The DSP said an investigation was underway based on the complaint and the accused would soon be taken into custody.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Teens Record Video of Woman Changing in Trial Room, Arrested