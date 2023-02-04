SRIKAKULAM: Three female workers were killed after a speeding lorry ran over them at Mandadi in Amadalavalasa mandal in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The women were all employment guarantee workers and were said to be returning home when the incident took place. While three of them died on the spot, one woman was said to be in critical condition.

Locals present there alerted the police immediately and they reached the spot. The driver of the lorry was arrested and police are investigating the cause of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Guruvandala Papamma, Ambati Sathemma, and Kurmala Lakshmi, while the injured woman was identified as Gowramma who was admitted to RIMS Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

This is a breaking story...