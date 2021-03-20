Srikakulam: Army Jawan Killed After Being Hit By Train Near Level Crossing

Mohan Rao, an Army jawan was killed when a train hit him near Charandaspuram level crossing in Vajrapukotturu Mandal of Srikakulam District on Friday. The victim served in the Army as a JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer). He had come home for a vacation a month ago.

According to the GRP police and family members, Mohan Rao, the second son of Errayya and Annapurna of Sharabu Kotturu village of the district was serving in the Army. On Thursday night, as Mohan’s wife suffering from a severe stomach ache, he went to a nearby medical store to get medicines. While crossing the railway tracks, he was hit by a Superfast train coming from Naupada towards Palasa and died on the spot.

Mohan has two sons—Karthik and Yashwant. He has been serving the Indian Army for two decades now. The funeral was held at Sharabu Kotturu, the hometown of the deceased.

