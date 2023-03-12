Srinagar: A brutal murder of a 30-year-old woman triggered massive protests in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday. The local people took to the streets after the police recovered all the severed body parts of a woman who went missing a week ago.

According to reports, the brother of the victim Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Soibug in Budgam filed a missing complaint with the police on March 8, a day after his 30-year-old sister did not return home from coaching classes.

The police took up the investigation and rounded up several suspects including the perpetrator Shabir Ahmad Wani of Mohandpora. During interrogation, Shabir, who is a carpenter by profession, confessed to have murdered the missing girl. He also cut the body of the deceased and buried the parts at different locations to hide his crime, the police official said.

After the confession of the culprit, locals, mostly women, started gathering outside Shabir’s home and demanded exemplary punishment for him. It is still not clear what was the motive behind the murder. However, the relatives of the woman alleged that Shabir wanted to marry the victim but she had turned down his proposal.

Notably, the Budgam’s kidnap and murder case reminds us of the macabre murder of a 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar in Delhi by her boyfriend and live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawalla on 18 May 2022.

Shabir Ahmad Wani a resident of #Budgam, killed the Girl & #chopped her body into several pieces and buried it at different places. Police arrest the accused and the body parts have been recovered. Further investigation going on. pic.twitter.com/sFSqcIDfum — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 12, 2023

