Speeding Train Runs Over Gadwal Boy On Railway Track With Earphones On

Andhra Pradesh: A young man's minor negligence led him to sacrifice his life. He was walking on the rail track with earphones in his ear when he was hit by a train. The incident took place on Friday in Venkampeta Mandal in Gadwal.

According to the locals, Peturu Raju (24) of Venkampeta was walking on the railway tracks in the suburbs on Friday evening after connecting the headset to his mobile and listening to songs.

The train driver on his way from Gadwal to Hyderabad noticed Raju on the tracks and rang the horn, but he did not hear it. He was seriously injured in the accidental train collision.

Locals rushed the youth to the district government hospital in 108 Ambulance for treatment. Doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The doctors explained that the man's injuries were too severe and he succumbed to death due to them. Railway police registered a case on Raju's father Sudarshan's complaint.