HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Cyberabad police conducted simultaneous raids on 32 farmhouses under the Cyberabad Commissionerate on Monday afternoon after a tip-off about anti-social activities being conducted in these places.

As per sources, the farmhouses located on the outskirts of the city were searched and police found such activities being conducted in four of these farmhouses. Bigg Boss farmhouse in Moinabad, Jahangir Dream Valley, The Ripplez farmhouse in Shamshabad, and Govardhan Reddy's farmhouse in Medchal were raided by the police as part of the operations where such activities were being conducted

Police arrested 26 individuals and seized liquor bottles, hookah material, playing cards, more than a lakh of rupees in cash, and mobile phones from their possession.

Further details are awaited…