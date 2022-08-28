GOA: The death of Bigg Boss contestant turned politician Sonali Phogat is getting murkier after reports suggest that she was given a drink laced with MDMA drug on the night she died.

Goa Police have arrested one more drug peddler in connection with the case of the alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat on Saturday evening. With this, five people have so far been arrested in the case including the two drug peddlers, her close aide Sudhir Sagwan, Sukhwinder Singh and Edwin Nunes the owner of Curlies Restaurant.

Sonali Phoghat (42) who was a former TV actress and a contestant on the reality show Big Boss in 2020 had died on August 23, in Goa. Initially she was suspected to have suffered a heart attack, and was declared brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning.

However, her brother Rinku Dhaka stated that his sister was a healthy woman and filed a complaint with the Goa Police alleging that his sister was murdered by her assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder.

Based on her brother’s complaint and also the post-mortem report which revealed that she had injury marks on her body, the case was registered as that of murder.

It was also reported that she was given a drink laced with the recreational drug methamphetamine by the accused at the restaurant.

It is reported that Sagwan and Singh made Sonali Phogat consume the drink during a party at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, a police official said. There is also CCTV footage of the BJP leader staggering out of the hotel with the help of a person in the hotel in an inebriated condition in the hotel before her death.

Sonali Phoghat is a widow and is survived by her daughter Yashodhara, and her siblings. Her husband Sanjay Phogat had died under mysterious circumstances in 2016, near their farmhouse.

