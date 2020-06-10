Son Hacks Father To Death In Mancherial

MANCHERIAL: In a gruesome incident, a father was killed by his son following family disputes here. The incident took place at Rapalli village in Hajipur mandal on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased was 40-year-old Durgam Prasad who works as a father of a Church at Rapalli who was killed by his eldest son Pranav Rao, a leading daily reported. Prasad is survived by his wife and his two sons.

The report said that Pranav was angry at his father as he always told him that he was idle and was not involved in work. Enraged, he attacked his father in the early hours of the morning today, with an axe killing him instantly.

Pranav later confessed to his crime to the police, it said.

His family members called the cops. Mancherial in-charge ACP Narender and Rural Inspector Y Krishna Kumar visited the spot and also enquired.

Pranav has been taken into police custody.

A case has been registered.

The body has been shifted to Mancherial district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.