VISAKHAPATNAM: Six persons involved in a group clash in Visakhapatnam were arrested on Saturday. The clash took place at Sithanagaram in Pedagantyada Mandal near Gajuwaka on Friday.

According to the police, a man named Mahesh from Sithanagaram had organized a birthday party. In attendance at the party were Molli Santhosh and Gandavarapu Tharun. The verbal duel between them eventually led to a brawl between the two groups. The two tried to attack each other with knives.

Police stated that the reason behind the attack is the controversy that arose between them in Sabbavaram.

Police said that Molli alias Sonasanth has always engaged in anti-social activities which involve the settlement of lands in the areas of Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada, Sabbavaram.

Circle Inspector (CI) Paidapu Naidu said that 12 cases are registered against Molli Santhosh in the Newport Police station alone while Gandhavarapu Tharun was the primary accused in a murder case and also was involved in cybercrimes. There are five cases registered against Tharun, the CI said.

Police have registered cases based on the complaints of the two groups and investigation is on.