Six Migrant Workers From Odisha, Chhattisgarh Killed In Shamshabad Road Mishap

Six migrant workers were killed and 12 others suffered injuries on Sunday when a lorry collided with a car and overturned near Narkuda on the Shamshabad-Shabad road in Rangareddy district.

According to Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police N Prakash Reddy, the accident took place around 5.30 p.m. when the victims, along with around 30 co-workers, were returning to Sultanpalli after purchasing vegetables from Shamshabad. They are natives of Odisha and Chhattisgarh and used to work at various brick kilns in Sultanpalli village.

When they reached Narkhuda, the lorry hit a car coming in the opposite direction and overturned, as a result, the workers came under the lorry. Three workers who were severely injured died on the spot. They were identified as Sahadev(40) from Odisha and Hasthu(45) and Parmanand (52) hailing from Chhattisgarh. Three others Krupa Suna (40), Gopal Deep (45) and Kala Kumar (25) belonging to Odisha, died on their way to the hospital

Around 30 labourers were travelling in the lorry. Police suspect overspeeding to be the cause of the accident. They registered a case and are investigating.

Also Read: Egypt Train Derails: Hundreds Hurt, 11 Die