Six Maoists Killed In Encounter With Greyhounds In Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least six Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter between them and the Greyhounds police in Koyyuru village near Visakhapatnam this (Wednesday) morning. With combing operations underway by the security forces, BV Krishna Rao, SP Visakha Rural said that the encounter took place under the Koyyuru police station limits. Among the six Maoists, a key Maoist leader was also one among those killed in the firing. Police seized a large number of weapons and ammunition from the scene.

Firing continues between the security forces and the Maoists under the vicinity of the Theegalametta area, here.