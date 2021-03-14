Six Farm Workers Killed, Eight Injured As Auto Collides With Lorry

In a very tragic incident, six farm workers were killed and eight others suffered severe injuries after a lorry hit an auto. The incident took place near Nuzvid in the Krishna district on early Sunday.

According to the reports, the victims belonged to Lion Tanda, a tribal hamlet near Nuzvid and they were heading to Bapulapadu for farm work. Police suspect that rash driving of the lorry drivers and dense fog might have been the causes of the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals in Nuzvid and Vijayawada.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh, Nagaraju, Banavat Swana, Bhukya Somla, Banavat Nagu and Barmavat Somla. Nagu died while he was taking to the hospital whereas the remaining five died on the spot.

Nuzvid sub-divisional police officer Srinivasulu said they have registered a case and launched a hunt to trace the vehicle that caused the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A KK Srinivas, Home Minister M Sucharita, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the mishap.