UP: Six Electrocuted During Barawafat Procession In Bahraich

In a tragic incident on Milad Un Nabi day, six people including three children were electrocuted, while two others sustained burn injuries when a Barawafat procession came in contact with a high-tension wire in the early morning hours of Sunday in Uttar Pradesh.

As per India TV news, the incident took place at Masupur village in the Nanpara area in Bahraich when the villagers were taking out a Barawafat procession and an iron rod that was in the cart they were traveling in came in contact with the wire resulting in electrocution of those in the cart. There was a mild stampede after the incident and the police were rushed to the spot. They sent the injured to a hospital for treatment.

थाना नानपारा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत बारावफात जुलूस समाप्त होने के उपरांत ठेले पर लगे झंडे के पाइप से दुर्घटनावश ऊपर गुजर रहे हाइवोल्टेज लाइन से छू जाने के कारण 05 लोगों की मौके मृत्यु हो गई है उच्च अधिकारियों द्वारा मौके का निरीक्षण कर घायलों को तत्काल इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भिजवाया गया। pic.twitter.com/zYWtSEZzNk — BAHRAICH POLICE (@bahraichpolice) October 9, 2022

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the loss of life and directed officials to provide treatment to the injured.

