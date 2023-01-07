Six Chain Snatching Incidents in Hyderabad, Probe Begins

Hyderabad: Six chain snatching incidents were reported in Hyderabad and Rachakonda police limits on Saturday. The motorcycle-borne chain snatchers targeted the elderly women who went for a walk in the early morning.

The chain snatching incidents were reported between 6 am and 8 am between Uppal and Ramgopalpet police station limits. The first two chain snatching incidents were reported at 6.20 am and 6.40 am in the Uppal area of the city. Later, these incidents were reported from Nacharam, Osmania University, Chilkalguda and Ramgopalpet between 7.10 am and 8.10 am.

After a series of chain snatching incidents, the police have sounded an alert in the city. It is still not clear who were involved in these crimes but police suspect the hand of an inter-state gang from Delhi in the crimes. The police have also begun a probe in the matter and analysing the CCTV footage to find leads in the investigation.

Also Read: Uttarakhand’s Joshimath Town Sinking Due to Shifting of Soil, Evacuation of People Underway