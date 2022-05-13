Sivakarthikeyan's Don Leaked on Piracy Websites

The most awaited movie of Sivakarthikeyan—Don has finally hit the big screens. The long wait had generated huge expectations from the movie. Sivakarthikeyan and Priyankaa Mohan's Doctor was well received and now the duo's latest offering Don, has opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Don is getting a thunderous response from the audience. The movie critics have rated the film 3 out of 5 and praised Sivakarthikeyan-Samuthirakani faceoff in the movie.

The movie revolves around Chakravarthi, who hails from a middle-class family. Chakravarthi's father forces him to join engineering college while he wants to enjoy college life. Chakravarthi's professor too is strict and the enemy of all students because of his rules. Chakravarthi hatches a plot to teach Boominathan a lesson. However, in the process, Chakravarthi discovers his true calling and what he wants do with his life.

Unfortunately, Don has been leaked on various websites for free streaming. And one would very well know who the culprits are. The usual piracy sites which often illegally record movies during the very first show in theatres. However, theatre prints are almost always poor quality. Also, it is not right to record movies with your phone cameras Watch Don only in theatres, it's the least you could do to pay back for all the efforts put in by t he makers and a crew of technicians who have soiled day and night to bring out the final product on the big screen. Do not encourage piracy as it is unlawful too. Should you come across any pirated copies of Don, report it to the cyber cell. Watch movies in theatres only or wait for the OTT release.

