Siddipet Techie Who Worked In Infosys Ends Life Over Work Pressure

Siddipet: A software engineer commits suicide. He wrote a suicide note to his parents and committed suicide. The tragic incident took place on Friday in Pedda Massanapalli of Thoguta Mandal of Siddipet district in Telangana.

Panyala Bhaskarreddy and Kavitha, are native of the village, and Naveen Reddy, 23, the eldest son of the couple, completed B.Tech and got a job at Infosys. He worked for two and a half years and supported his family. He has been working close to home ever since the company gave him work from home during the lockdown.

However, he stayed in the room at the farm well as there was no proper signal in the village for work. He worked there from morning till midnight. As the workload increased day by day he became mentally anxious. He decided to quit his job. He said the same thing to his parents. With this, they also accepted his decision. The son was told to do as he pleased. However, Naveen resigned two days ago.

However he hid that he was anxious and didn't want to tell his parents he was suffering, he thought if he told his parents about this matter they would be shattered. He suffered severe mental anguish after resigning. On Friday morning he went to the farm well as if he had work in the morning with his father. Father came home with buffalo milk.

At around 8.30 am, the second son, Ajay, went to the farm well and saw Naveen hanging from a plastic rope in a silkworm shed. Shocked, Ajay immediately informed his family members. Naveen's parents are in tears over the suicide of their dear child. Thogutta police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.