Siddipet Boy Ends Life During Video Call With Girlfriend After Parents Reject Love Affair

Siddipet: A tragic incident took place in Siddipet. A boy ended his life as his parents did not accept his love. The worst thing was that the boy's suicide has been recorded via a video call. The boy slit his throat and wrist in a video call with his girlfriend.

This horrific incident took place in Siddipet District Kendra. B. Manoj Kumar (25) was staying at Arundathi Colony of Siddipet Housing Board. He worked as a lab technician. He was in love with a girl belonging to Pattna Shivaru village for some time now. The news of their love affairs reached both families.

Even relatives came to know about this. To avoid gossips, the families brought the matter to the notice of the Panchayat. The Panchayat ruled that Manoj and his girlfriend will stay away from each other. Both the families' elders were satisfied with this decision of the Panchayat. However, Manoj went into depression following this.

After having dinner with his family members on Wednesday night, Manoj went up to his room on the upper floor. Manoj made a video call to his girlfriend around midnight and talked to her. During the video call, he got agitated and took a surgical blade available nearby, and slit his wrist and throat with it.

The girl went into shock seeing this in the video call. Somehow, the girl got hold of the numbers of Manoj's family members and called them and told them about the incident. Upon receiving the call, the family members immediately went up to Manoj's room and found him in an unconscious state. Family members called an ambulance and took Manoj to the nearest Siddipet Government Hospital immediately. The doctors who examined Manoj told the family members that he had succumbed to his injuries.

On a complaint by the father of the deceased Kanakayya, the police have registered a case. An investigation is being conducted in the case. The police have concluded that having his parents' objection to the boy's love affair was what drove Manoj to take the extreme step.