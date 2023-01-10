Siddipet: A pilgrimage trip turned tragic for a family when five people were killed and one person was injured after the car they were travelling in lost control and fell into a canal on the side of the road, near Munigadapa village at Jagdevpur Mandal, Siddipet district of Telangana on Tuesday.

As per reports, the victims who belonged to Bibi Nagar village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district were returning from Vemulawada temple after having darshan when the accident took place.

It appears that the driver lost control at the turning near Mallanna Temple and plunged into the KLIS Canal near Munigadapa village at Jagadevpur Mandal here on Tuesday. There were six people including three women and one boy, who were traveling in the car. The deceased were identified as Sathemma, Sravanthi, Lokesh, Bhavyasri, and Rajamani. The injured person Venkatesh was said to be in critical condition.

Locals who were nearby rushed to the spot and managed to retrieve five bodies from the car and Venkatesh who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Gajwel. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

