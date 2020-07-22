RAJAHMUNDRY: Under-fire trainee sub-inspector Firoz Ali was arrested while two police constables were suspended in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Tuesday for torturing and tonsuring a youth belonging to the scheduled castes inside their police station, said Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang. The three police personnel are accused of severely assaulting, torturing and tonsuring Indugubilli Prasad, the victim, of Munikudali village of Sithanagaram mandal recently. The shocking atrocity against the Dalit man allegedly happened at the behest of trainee SI Feroz Ali.

A few days ago, on July 18, one of Prasad's friends suffered injuries when his bike was involved in a collision with a sand-laden lorry near Munikudali Crossroads of Seethanagaram. The traffic came to a standstill after some youths stopped the lorry and got into an argument with the driver.

Even as Prasad rushed to the spot in anticipation of an ambulance to rush his friend to a hospital, local YSR Congress Party leader Kavala Krishnamurthy reached the spot in his car and asked the youths to clear the way for vehicles by letting the lorry go as it was creating a huge traffic jam on the road. But the youths did not pay heed to the request.

In a heated argument that ensured, the youths smashed the window panes and windshield of the leader's car. Another man, Adapa Pushkaram, who also arrived at the scene on knowing the ruckus, also bore the brunt of the youths' fury. Pushkaram, on July 19th, went to the police station and lodged a complaint against five youths accusing them of assaulting him.

Acting on Pushakaram's complaint trainee sub-inspector Firoz allegedly resorted to a brutal assault on Prasad in the police station. In further display of barbarism, the trainee SI ensured that Prasad's head was tonsured and his mushtache removed forcefully right in his presence.

Victim Prasad's mother, who went to the police station, was also allegedly abused by the trainee SI, when she tried to request him to free her son. Prasad was finally set free on the night of July 21 following which he was admitted to Rajahmundry Government General Hospital. After being treated there, Prasad lodged a complaint against trainee SI Firoz.

Acting upon the complaint, a preliminary inquiry was conducted following which the district SP suspended Firoz and two other constables.



Reacting to the heinous incident, Sawang expressed his displeasure and anguish over the police for humiliating the Dalit youth with their acts of impulse. He announced that the trainee SI was arrested while two police constables were placed under suspension.

The DGP said that a case has been registered against seven persons under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in connection with this incident.

A detailed inquiry was ordered into the case and these type of incidents will not be tolerated in the state and have taken disciplinary action against the police involved in it said DGP.