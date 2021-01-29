Shopping Trip Turns Tragic, 6 Killed In Road Accident In Mahabubabad

A shopping trip turned tragic when six persons including three women were killed, after a speeding lorry rammed into the auto rickshaw in which they were travelling. They were crushed under the lorry resulting in instant death. The accident occurred near the outskirts of Marrimitta village of Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad district on Friday.

The deceased were related to one Jatoth Kasna from Yerraguntla Thanda. They include his wife Jatoth Kalyani (48), daughter Jatoth Prameela (23), son Jatoth Pradeep (25), a relative Prasad (42) his daughter Divya (19), and the auto driver Jatoth Ramu (33).

As per reports the family members were going to Narsampet in Warangal to purchase the new clothes when the auto rickshaw reached Marrimitta, an over speeding lorry coming from Narsampet rammed into it.

Police had a tough time extricating the bodies from the auto and a proclainer had to be used to move the lorry from the road.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the incident and expressed condolences to the kin of the bereaved family members. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao assured all measures to extend help to the kin of the deceased.