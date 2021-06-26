Shocking Twist To Vijayawada Murder Case

A man was brutally murdered by three persons in broad broadlight. The incident took place at Durga Agraharam under Suryaraopet police station limits on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as P Rama Rao and the incident happened around 11 am on Friday at Durga Agraharam main road. The three accused identified as Kukkala Ravi, Kukkala Hemanth Kumar and Shaik Kareem Jaan. All the three accused and the deceased Rama Rao are the residents of Kandrika and were friends for more than five years. Police are suspecting that a relationship with a woman might be the reason behind the murder.

According to the reports, Kukkala Ravi's friend reportedly had an affair with the cousin of Rama Rao. When the deceased came to know about the news, he warned Ravi's friend and asked to break off the relationship but nothing worked out. Two days ago, Rama Rao and three others had an argument over the issue. Suryaraopet CI NV Suryanarayana said that, "When the deceased reportedly called up Ravi and threatened to kill him, Ravi along with two others attacked him in a fit of rage with knives and ended up killing him in broad daylight.”

The police registered a case and the investigation is going on in all possible angles to know the exact reason behind it. One of the accused was arrested and two others were absconding.