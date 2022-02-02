VIJAYAWADA: TDP leader Vinod Jain, accused of sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl, which allegedly drove her to suicide, was sent to judicial remand for two weeks after he was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sunil Kumar in Vijayawada on Tuesday evening. Later, Vinod Jain (48) was shifted to Machilipatnam sub-jail. Bhavanipuram police arrested Jain on Monday and took his statement where he reportedly confessed to his crime.

CCTV footage from the apartment was submitted to the court. Initially, a case was registered under Sections 306, 354 (a), (d) 509, 506 of the IPC, Sections 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act. Sections 354, 354D, 509, 506 IPC were later added based on the evidence collected. The magistrate remanded the accused till February 15.

The accused’s phone was seized and sent to the Cyber ​​Forensic Lab for further evidence. The apartment watchmen were also questioned by police. One of them said that Vinod Jain was seen at the time the girl would be leaving the apartment.

-The remand report stated that Vinod Jain was instrumental in sexually harassing the girl and leading to her committing suicide.

-The accused was staying in G-43 on the fourth floor of the apartment where the girl was staying.

-The girl committed suicide by jumping from the top of the apartment at 5.15 pm on January 29.

She clearly wrote in a suicide note that she had been harassed for two months and named the accused.

-In addition, she also stored details about the harassment in her cell phone and tab.

-She mentioned several instances where the accused would harass her. She mentioned that he would harass her near the lift, building staircase, when she would go to drop her younger brother Vignesh (10) at the school auto, while going to the shop for groceries, and also while she was going for a walk.

-Unable to bear the harassment she decided to jump from the top of the apartment and die.

Police seized the girl's suicide note, cell phone, and tab. Twelve witnesses were questioned and their statements were also recorded.

