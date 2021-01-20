Shocking Details About Gudivada SI Suicide Case, Beautician Role Probed, Arrest Likely

Shocking details have emerged in relation to the death of Gudivada II town Sub-Inspector of police P Vijay Kumar, who committed suicide at his residence on Monday night. The role of beautician Surekha is being probed and the Police is likely to arrest her.

Colleagues and family members suspect that an extra marital affair with a beautician was the reason for his suicide.

The deceased Pilli Vijay Kumar was who was a 2012 Batch SI first took charge at Hanuman Junction in the district. In the year 2016 when he was working as an SI in Nuzvid was acquainted with a woman named Surekha who was working locally as a beautician. She was already married and her husband was working in a private company. She had come to the police station regarding a case and befriended the SI. The acquaintance led to an extramarital affair between the two. A few days later, after a tiff broke out between the two, she complained to the police authorities, showing intimate photos and videos of them.

This led to an issue becoming a big topic of discussion in the police department at that time. His superiors who took serious note about the matter suspended Vijaya Kumar.

After his suspension was lifted, Vijaya Kumar was posted in Krishna district. He stayed away from Surekha for a while after that. When he joined the Gudivada Police Station as SI, he was married off to a woman from Eluru three months ago.

Vijay Kumar lived in an apartment near the police station and commuted between Eluru and Gudivada. However, it is alleged that Surekha wanted to continue relations with Vijay Kumar despite his marriage and started harassing him.

Surekha apparemtly .arrived at SI Vijay Kumar's flat on Monday and a minor altercation broke out between them. In a fit of emotion, Surekha threatened to commit suicide and went and locked herself in the bathroom.The worried SI who feared that she might have done something drastic committed suicide hanging himself to the fan in the bedroom.

After a while, Surekha came out of the bathroom and saw Vijay hanging on to the fan. She rushed him to a hospital with the help of neighbours. Doctors declared that Vijay was already dead. It is reported that after bringing Vijay Kumar to the hospital, Surekha was still there at the hospital and was seen mourning by his body when the Police arrived.

After the post mortem was completed, his body was consigned to flames with Police honours. However, the local police have registered a case against Surekha under Section 306 of the IPC and have already questioned Surekha. They might take her into custody based on the evidence and her statements.