Shirdi Sai Baba Idol Demolished at Delhi Temple, Devotees Distressed

In a shocking incident, a video clip showing the demolition of a Sai Baba (Shirdi) idol at Delhi's Shahpur Jat temple, has gone viral. The man who is seen supervising the demolition of Sai Baba idol has been identified as Padam Panwar, who was last spotted with Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, a Hindu priest. Another video which has surfaced shows Saraswati blessing Padam for demolishing Sai Baba's idol.

Padam Panwar apparently used a hammer to break the idol. In the video, Saraswati is seen saying, “If I had my way, jihadis like Sai won’t be able to enter temples.”

The video is said to be from a Shiv temple in South Delhi where the man is heard calling Shirdi Sai Baba as being a jihadi Muslim. Apparently, there is now a Ganesha idol in place of Sai Baba in the temple.

Saraswati has no regrets about ordering the demolition, he has is seen saying, “Sai Baba was a pindari lootera (lawless raider). His name was Chand Khan. He was a jihadi. It is the madness of our Hindus that he is now in our temples.”

Meanwhile, Baba devotees are up in arms against the man who was responsible for the idol demolition. They have expressed anguish over the incident and distressed about the way things happened.

check the video which has now gone viral