Shilpa Shetty, Mother Sunanda May be Arrested for Alleged Fraud

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has landed herself in a bit of a pickle. As if her businessman husband Raj Kundra's arrested on charges of producing pornographic films was not enough, there's more trouble brewing for the actress.

Now, Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty are also facing arrest. Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty have been charged with fraud. Two FIRs have been registered against Shilpa Shetty and Sunanda Shetty.

A cheating case was filed at Hazratganj and Vibhutikhand police stations in Lucknow. The Lucknow police have arrived in Mumbai to investigate the matter. It has been reported that Shilpa Shetty and Sunanda Shetty are likely to be arrested if they are found to be involved in the cheating case.

Shilpa Shetty is not only an actress but also a fitness expert. Shilpa Shetty, who owns a fitness chain called Iosis Wellness Centre, is also the chair person of that company. Her mother Sunanda Shetty is also the director of the same company. Shilpa Shetty and Sunanda Shetty have reportedly taken billions of rupees from two complainants to open a new branch of the same wellness centre.

However, a new branch of the Wellness Centre is yet to open. Thus, Jyotsna Chauhan and Veer Singh have filed a fraud complaint against Shilpa Shetty and Sunanda Shetty. Lucknow police have arrived in Mumbai to probe the case. Shilpa Shetty and Sunanda Shetty will be questioned by the police. If evidence is found against Shilpa Shetty and Sunanda Shetty in connection with the fraud allegations, both are likely to be arrested by the police.

Investigating officer Sanjeev Suman said that as it was a high profile case, all dimensions would be probed. Shilpa Shetty and her family were deeply embarrassed after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. Now, the allegation of fraud against Shilpa Shetty is like adding salt to her injury.