Shilpa Loved My Videos, Raj Kundra Words Motivated Me: Sherlyn Chopra

There seems to be no respite from all the rumour and bad press that Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is getting. Close on the heels of her husband Raj Kundra getting involved in a pornographic films case, Shilpa Shetty is now being targeted by none other than Sherlyn Chopra who spilled the beans to the police about the entire porn app modus operandi.

In a latest interview, Sherlyn Chopra has claimed that Raj Kundra has promised to get an app made in her name. That's not it. She is believed to have said that Kundra told her that Shilpa Shetty loved her videos and those words motivated her to do more such work. She says, "Raj said that Shilpa appreciated my work. When you get such words of encouragement from your seniors, you want to do better."

It is known that Shilpa Shetty recently released a statement asking people to respect her privacy and not speculate. She also said that she believes that the truth will prevail.