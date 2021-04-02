Sextortion: Blackmailed With Nude Photos After Honey Trap, Nizamabad Boy Kills Self

A dreadful incident has been reported from Nizamabad. A young boy who was trapped in an online sextortion racket, killed himself.

As per details, Neneshwar Srikanth lived in Kosi village of Navipet Mandal in Nizamabad. Srikanth was a hotel management student and he received a notification to chat with a woman. After calling the number, he started chatting with a woman and she persuaded him to share his pictures. The conversation soon veered towards virtual sex.

The boy was asked to undress during a call and the woman took his pics and recorded videos of the nude boy during the call without his knowledge. Later, she used those to blackmailed him. He then realised that he had been hookwinked by cybercriminals who had laid a honey trap for him to extort money. The woman threatened to post his nude pictures and videos on the internet and several other social media platforms if he did not give the money.

Worried over getting exposed, Srikanth transferred Rs 24,000. After that, the criminals demanded more money. As the boy did not have any money left with him, fearing embarrassment and scared to reveal the matter to his parents, Srikanth consumed poison at this agricultural farm on March 27. His father found him lying unconscious and rushed him to a private hospital. However, Srikanth could not be saved. He breathed his last on March 30, said Navipet Police.

Srikanth's parents lodged a complaint and demanded strict action against the cyber-bullies. Bodhan MLA Shakeel Amer extended his support to the victim's family. Police advised people not to get involved in video chats with unknown persons.