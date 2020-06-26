COIMBATORE: A 66-year-old man was arrested for allegedly proposing to a 16-year-old girl in Podanur of Tamil Nadu state on Wednesday, June 24. Sexagenarian was arrested by police under the POCSO Act for making a proposal to a teenager by giving her a love letter, police said.

According to reports, 66-year-old Mohammed Bahir Basha handed over the letter to the girl in Podanur neighbourhood in the city of Coimbatore two days ago.

In the letter, the old man has written "I like you, and is it okay for you," police said. After taking the letter from him the girl showed the letter to her mother.

Girl's parents took the issue seriously and approached Basha's family members over the issue. Old Man's family apologised the girl's parents and tried to convince them.

Even after his family members warned Old man to stay away from the girl, he repeated the same and threatened the teenager to accept his love.

Following which the girl was afraid even to step out of the house, girl's parents approached the police and police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the old man.

Speaking over the case police said that they have arrested the Sexagenarian and he was put in the central jail.