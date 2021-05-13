Separate Road Mishaps in Prakasam, East Godavari Claims Six Lives

EAST GODAVARI: Four people died and four others were seriously injured in a fatal road accident that took place at East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday morning.

As per reports, a speeding lorry collided with a car travelling on Peddapuram ADB Road. Four people died on the spot in the accident and five others sustained serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to a hospital in Kakinada. Out of the four, two women, a man and a five-month-old baby were said to have been killed in the accident. After receiving information, the Samarlakota police reached the spot and started rescue operations to help the injured out of the car, which was completely crushed in the accident.

Police said the incident took place when the car was on the way to Rajahmundry from Penuguduru. Driver's fatigue was stated to be the main cause of the accident and also construction works were being undertaken on the ADB road due to which it had become a single lane road making it difficult for vehicular traffic to ply easily.

PRAKASAM: In another incident, two people were killed on the spot and six others were seriously injured when a lorry collided with the auto they were travelling in, at Addanki in Prakasam district on Wednesday. The auto was said to be carrying farm workers who were on their way to work in the fields. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Addanki and are stated to be in critical condition. The deceased have been identified as Anasuya (55) of Kakanipale and Sheikh Karimun (44) of Maula Nagar in Addanki.

Also Read: Cuddalore Chemical Factory Boiler Explosion Claims Five Lives