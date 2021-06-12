Send Nude Pictures or I'll Post Your Phone Number on Porn Sites: Hyderabad Man Threatens Girl

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda cyber crime police arrested a 19-year-old male for allegedly harassing a minor girl.

As per the police details, Syed Saifuddin, the accused, had been harassing the victim for five days before she filed a complaint. The accused held a grudge against the victim since he had complained about his misdeeds. The accused created a fake Instagram account and began texting her. He allegedly asked her to send him naked images of herself. He is also said to have threatened to publish her phone number on porn sites if she failed to comply.

The Rachakonda police have arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody.

