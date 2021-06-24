GUNTUR/VIJAYAWADA: Search Operations are in full swing with the Guntur and Krishna District Police on the search for the two persons accused in the recent rape of a woman, at Seethanagaram Ghat on the banks of Krishna river in Guntur district recently. Police have identified two of them as Krishna and Venkatesh who are on the run now. Six special teams were formed and are on the lookout for the two accused. According to the sources, two culprits could be part of the 'Blade batch' and were involved in several other cases.

It is reported that one of the accused Krishna had surfaced near his home near the railway track on Wednesday and the locals who identified him started shouting, but he apparently boarded a goods train that was passing by to escape from them. Police suspect that Krishna might be hiding on the railway bridges and have stepped up efforts to trace him.

Meanwhile, the police have posted a picket at Seethanagaram Pushkar Ghat and are making arrangements to install lighting there. State Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Monday asserted that the culprits will be nabbed soon. "Orders have been issued to Krishna and Guntur Superintendents of Police and Vijayawada Police Commissioner to nab the people responsible for the crime," he said.

On Saturday night, two miscreants had attacked a couple and tied their hands. They beat up the man and sexually assaulted the woman and later escaped in a boat after stealing their mobile phones. Incidentally, the couple was to be married but the wedding was postponed due to the pandemic.

The victim who underwent treatment at the government general hospital in Guntur was discharged recently. The Andhra Pradesh government extended a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the woman and another Rs 50,000 from the Women and Child Welfare Department.

Also Read: AP Govt To Give Rs 5 lakh Compensation for Seethanagaram Assault Victim