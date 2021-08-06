Seethanagaram Case: AP Police Arrest Accused Near Ongole, Lookout for Another

Seethanagaram Rape Case: ONGOLE: Extensive search operations by the Guntur and Krishna District Police on the search for the two persons accused in the recent rape of a woman at Seethanagaram Ghat on the banks of Krishna river in Guntur district in June proved successful. Police on Thursday have caught one person near Ongole in Prakasam district and the hunt is on to nab the second one who is hiding in a nearby place.

As per reports the police have identified two of them as Venkat Reddy and Sher Krishna and are yet to ascertain if the one caught is Venkat or Krishna. The accused has been detained at a police station in Guntur urban area while the police teams are on the lookout for the second one.

For the past 35 days, the Guntur and Krishna Police teams were stationed in Ongole on the lookout for these two who were on the run after committing the heinous crime. Undercover cops incognito started enquiring with beggars, transgenders, small traders, and rag pickers near the railway tracks and finally traced the accused who was resting under a flyover in Ongole on Thursday morning.

After that several teams from Guntur Urban were searching the Ongole railway tracks and other areas after receiving information that the second accused was also in the vicinity of Ongole. Surrounding CCTV cameras were also being examined.

It may be recollected the victim who was working as a nurse was sitting with her fiancé at the Seethanagaram Ghat on the banks of Krishna river in Guntur on the night of June 21st when the two miscreants raped the woman after tying the man with ropes and beating him up. They stole their money and mobile phones and escaped in a boat.

After the incident state Director General of Police, Gautam Sawang issued orders to the Krishna and Guntur Superintendents of Police and Vijayawada Police Commissioner to nab the people responsible for the crime. After receiving information from the police that the two accused were doing catering work, they started checking Ongole, Chirala, Bapatla, Addanki areas as well as major towns and villages along the Chennai railway lines.

