Section 144 Imposed In Dendaluru After TDP Attacks YSRCP Cadre

ELURU: A Social Media post resulted in a clash where TDP workers attacked and injured two YSRCP workers at Denduluru in Eluru district on Tuesday night. A Sub Inspector of Police was also injured in the clashes.

As per reports, the TDP activists attacked the YSRCP workers in front of the police station with sticks and iron rods. Four of them and an SI Veeraraju who was trying to control the violence were also injured in the attack.

According to reports, Morla Varakrishna and CH Sai Ajay who were said to be followers of former TDP MLA C Prabhakar had posted derogatory statements on social media insulting YSRCP MLA K Abbaya Chowdary, Convenor Kamireddy Nani for the past 15 days The local YSRCP cadre had come to the police station to register a complaint against these posts. When Morla Varakrishna was called to the police station around hundred TDP activists arrived at the police station in support. The TDP workers suddenly attacked the YSRCP leaders and in the fight that ensued Kamireddy Nagabhushanam and Kamireddy Rajesh were severely injured in the attack. While two others and SI Veeraraju received minor injuries. Eluru DSP Pydeswara Rao along with a team of police rushed to the place and brought the situation under control. The injured were admitted to Government General Hospital in Eluru for treatment.

Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma imposed Section 144 in Denduluru as a precautionary measure. Additional police forces were rushed to Denduluru and pickets were set up in all sensitive villages including Sriramavaram. A battalion of 200 policemen was sent to Denduluru to ensure law order prevailed. A case was filed based on the complaint of the injured parties.

Also Watch: YSRCP Dendaluru MLA Abbayya Chowdary visited the injured party workers who were being treated in the hospital.

