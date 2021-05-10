SEB Seizes Liquor Bottles at Kurnool Border

A large number of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) bottles were seized by Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police during vehicle checks conducted at Panchalingala border check of Kurnool district on Sunday.

A total of 58 liquor bottles of various brands were seized as they were being transported illegally, said Circle Inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah. With regard to illegal transportation, 8 persons have been arrested, 6 vehicles were seized and handed over to Kurnool Taluka Urban Police Station (UPS).

They appealed to the people not to carry liquor into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana and threatened jail term. They asked people to inform them about the illegal transportation of restricted products. They assured to keep the details of the informer under wraps.

