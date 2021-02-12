School's Pressure To Pay Fees Drives Student To Suicide In Kakatiya Nagar Neredmet

HYDERABAD: On Thursday, a 16 yrs minor girl committed suicide by hanging at her residence at Kakatiya Nagar under Neredmet PS limits. Due to continuous pressure from school management to clear the fee, she went into depression & committed suicide. A case has been registered by the Neredmet Police Station and inquiry is on.

Allegedly the girl was upset over being pressured by her school to pay her fees, which was due and difficult to pay due to the Corona effect. A Class X student succumbed to death by suicide at Neredmet on Thursday.

The victim, U Yashasvini, 16, was found hanging at her home in Kakatiya Nagar of Neredmet police limits under Rachakonda Commissionerate on Thursday evening by her family members.

P Anjaiah, sub-inspector, Neredmet, said a case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered upon her parents’ complaint. According to the police, the girl’s family migrated to the city from the Ongole district more than a decade ago and was residing at Kakatiya Nagar. Yashasvini was in Class X.

Two days ago, when she was at school, the management informed her that she was due to pay `3,000 and also that she could not attend school without paying the fees. She returned from school and informed her parents. Thinking that her parents are unable to pay the fees and not knowing how to overcome the situation she took her life.

On Thursday, after everyone left, she was alone at home. When her younger sister Lavanya returned home from college, she found Yashasvini hanging from the ceiling and informed her parents. The police said no suicide note was found at the house. Police are looking into the complaint.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)