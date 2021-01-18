GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, a young couple who were in love married and then committed suicide by hanging from a tree in the outskirts of Vivekananda Nagar, on the night intervening of Sunday and Monday.

As per details, the couple Pradeepthi who was studying Intermediate was in love with Kiran a mason from the same area. They wanted to get married but their parents opposed the match, which led to a clash at their homes.

It is reported that Kiran was sent to his relative house in Rajamahendravaram for six months, but he was in constant touch with Pradeepthi.

Kiran had come back to Sattenapalli for the Sankranti festival. Both of them eloped and got married in the weekend. However, what was shocking was that after getting married both of them committed suicide. Police believe that fearing the consequences of what their parents would say about their marriage, the couple would have committed suicide.

Police have sent the bodies for post mortem, and registered a case.Further details are awaited...