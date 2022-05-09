Sathya Sai District: Man Arrested For Abetting Suicide of B Pharm Student

Sathya Sai District: Police have arrested Sadiq for his role in the suicide of a B Pharmacy student named Tejaswini at Gorantla mandal in Penukonda in the district of Andhra Pradesh. According to Dharmavaram DSP Ramakanth who presented Sadiq alias Babulal before the media on Monday, stated that the girl had committed suicide as she was allegedly sexually abused and cheated by the accused in the name of love.

Cases under Section 420 (for cheating), Section 376 (for rape), and Section 306 (for abetment of suicide) under the IPC were registered. The case would be entrusted to the Disha Police for further investigation, he said. We have instructed the police authorities to complete the investigation within two weeks, the DSP informed.

Tejaswini, a B Pharmacy student was found hanging near a shed at her Sadik’s farm. Her body was shifted to the government general hospital for postmortem. However, her parents and family members staged protests alleging that she was gang raped and at their behest, a re-postmortem was conducted which clearly stated that it was suicide and not rape.

According to Dharmavaram DSP Ramakanth, Tejaswini was in love with Sadiq and on the 4th of May she was taken by Sadiq to his farm where they spent time at the shed there. When Sadiq went out to fetch food and returned Tejaswini was said to have committed suicide by then.

