Saroonagar BC Welfare Hostel Shifted to Niloufer Hospital Hyderabad After Food Poisoning

Hyderabad: After suspected food poisoning at their hostel on Friday night, fifteen students from the BC Welfare hostel in Saroonagar were hospitalised at the Niloufer Government Hospital in Nampally.

The children experienced vomiting and fatigue after dinner, according to reports, and were rushed to Osmania General Hospital before being transferred to the Niloufer Children's Hospital in Red Hills Nampally.

The children were treated right away, and their condition is now stable.

Food poisoning is said to be caused by polluted water and contaminated food, according to the children. The concerned hostel warden has been turning a blind eye to the hostel's deplorable state.