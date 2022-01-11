Five Students Drown In Krishna River In Andhra Pradesh | Sankranthi holidays turned tragic after five students drowned in a river in Krishna district on Monday evening. The incident took place in Yeturu village in Chandralapadu mandal of Krishna district. As per reports, the children had gone to fetch firewood on their bicycles in the morning hours and failed to return in the evening. The worried parents who went in search of them were told by a herdsman that the children had gone to the Muneru river. When the parents went there they found only the children's clothes, slippers, and bicycles on the banks of the river. The parents immediately informed the police.

Nandigama Rural CI Nagendrakumar, Chandralapadu SI Ramakrishna, and Tahsildar Sushila Devi arrived at the banks of Muneru to supervise the search operations. Divers and local swimmers were called in to trace the boys who were feared drowned in the waters. Nandigama YSRCP MLA M Jagan Mohan Rao also reached the spot and monitored the situation.

The boys were identified as Maguluri Sunny (12), Myla Rakesh (11), Karla Balayesu (12), Jatti Ajay (12), and Gurjala Charan (14). They were studying in 6th, 7th, and 9th classes in the local government school. The incident occurred when the five boys went bathing in the Krishna river, Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police G Nageswara Reddy said. Four bodies were retrieved so far on Tuesday morning and search operations are still underway to trace the fifth body.

